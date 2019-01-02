Sarepta Therapeutics Enters into Long-term Strategic Relationship with Aldevron

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases and Aldevron, the leading producer of custom nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies for the biotechnology industry, announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic relationship for the supply of plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta’s needs for its gene therapy clinical trials … Continued









Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases and Aldevron, the leading producer of custom nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies for the biotechnology industry, announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic relationship for the supply of plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta’s needs for its gene therapy clinical trials and commercial supply.

As quoted in the press release:

“One of our highest priorities is building a robust supply chain and scalable manufacturing that can accelerate and ensure robust patient access to our pipeline of promising gene therapies on an accelerated timeline,” said Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer. “Aldevron, one of the top plasmid DNA manufacturers in the world, is an important partner in fulfilling our strategic objectives. This agreement is anticipated to provide sufficient plasmid supply to support our ambitious development and commercial gene therapy objectives.” “Our greatest satisfaction comes in helping companies whose research is making an impact on the lives of patients and we are proud to partner with Sarepta, a company dedicated to extending and saving lives,” said Michael Chambers, chief executive officer and co-founder of Aldevron. “Aldevron has made significant investments in people, processes and facilities to support the pre-clinical, clinical and commercial production of new, genetically-based therapies that have significant potential in transforming disease.”

