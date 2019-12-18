Salt Lake Secures Offtake for Lake Way Potash

Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) has signed a binding term sheet with HELM AG for the sale of premium sulphate of potash from the Lake Way project.









Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) has signed a binding term sheet with HELM AG for the sale of premium sulphate of potash (SOP) from the Lake Way project.

As quoted in the press release:

“It is an outstanding achievement for SO4 to secure such a world class partner in HELM for the sale and distribution of premium SOP product that will be produced at our Lake Way project. This brings our committed sales to 220ktpa representing 90 percent of the total planned production from Lake Way. This is a key milestone for SO4 and supports our funding and development strategy for the Lake Way project,” CEO Tony Swiericzuk said.

Click here for the full text release