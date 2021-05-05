Rockridge Resources: Exploring in Prolific Mining Jurisdictions in Canada for Copper & Gold

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, with a primary focus on copper. The company’s flagship Knife Lake Project is located in Saskatchewan, ranked third as one of the world’s mining jurisdictions by the Fraser Institute.

In April 2021, Rockridge staked an additional 22,808 hectares at Knife Lake (an increase of 70% on the previous land package) and also expanded its drill program from 1600 meters to 2,100 meters due to encouraging visible mineralization in the preliminary holes, which were drilled at Gilbert Lake North & South, 5-6km to the west of the Knife Lake Deposit.

Rockridge Resources’ Company Highlights

Rockridge Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource properties across mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada.

The company is currently advancing its large, 55,471 hectare, flagship Knife Lake project in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake mining district on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

The inaugural Knife Lake NI 43-101 resource estimate includes indicated resources of 3.8 million tonnes at 1.02 copper equivalent and inferred resources of 7.9 million tonnes at 0.67 percent copper equivalent.

The deposit is a remobilized portion of a presumably larger primary VMS deposit and most of the historical work has consisted of shallow drilling at the deposit area with little regional work carried out and limited deeper drilling below the deposit; there is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets.

Rockridge is actively advancing and drilling the Knife Lake project through 2021.

The Company also owns 100% of the Raney gold project SW of Timmins, Ontario. The Raney gold project sits in the Archean Swayze Greenstone Belt as part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Its broad structural corridor contains high-grade gold concentration potential.

Both properties leverage exceptional mineralization, strategic positioning amongst prominent mining giants and existing infrastructure.

Rockridge has a world-class management team and boasts a robust mix of experts in capital markets, geology, mineral exploration and management.

Significant insider ownership and a growing institutional shareholder base.