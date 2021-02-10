Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium: Vertically Integrated Lithium Production and Processing

- February 10th, 2021
Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV:RCK,FWB:RJIB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV:RCK,FWB:RJIB) bridges the gap between resource-rich Canada and process-focused Europe as it builds the first-ever lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, playing a key role in the rapid expansion of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and the burgeoning electric vehicle market. The company is pursuing a two-pillar approach that includes the production of sustainably sourced spodumene feedstock at Georgia Lake and the construction of a lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, becoming a critical component of the growing lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Rock Tech Lithium’s Company Highlights

  • Canada-based emerging lithium ChemTech company focused on becoming vertically integrated by developing its high-quality 100 percent owned lithium resource in Georgia Lake, Ontario, and patented processing lithium hydroxide operations in Europe.
  • The company is building the first-ever lithium hydroxide converter in Europe, which could significantly aid the current lithium-ion battery supply chain and growing electric vehicle market demands.
  • Rock Tech’s innovative nitrate process was a collaborative effort created in partnership with the world-renowned Freiberg University of Mining and Technology in Germany. The innovative process has the potential to substantially save energy and produce greater by-product revenue streams.
  • The company intends on beginning lithium hydroxide production in 2023. Completing a pre-feasibility study and finalizing negotiations for financing and subsidies in Canada and Europe are part of its ongoing goals.
