Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Rio Silver is a precious metals mining and exploration company currently focused on the exploration and development of precious metals deposits in South America. The company’s flagship Niñobamba silver–gold project in Peru is located only 330 kilometers south of Lima. The 3,933-hectare project is drill-ready and wholly-owned by Rio Silver. The Niñobamba project includes a 2200 hectare property that was previously owned by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and Southern Peru Mining. The balance of the property, previously held by AngloGold Ashanti and Bear Creek Mining, has been strategically acquired and consolidated into Rio Silver’s property.

Due to the additions to Rio Silver’s property, there is potential for the company to extend its current outlined mineralization. Occurrences of high-sulfidation gold and silver have been found in the surrounding area, speaking to the potential of further extensions. Rio Silver’s management team is comprised of industry veterans, some with as many as 25 years of experience working in Peru.

Rio Silver’s company highlights include the following:

3,933 hectares of 100%-owned land in a historic Peruvian mining district.

Property historically belonged to big-name miners (Newmont, Southern Peru Mining). Now wholly owned by Rio Silver.

Experienced management team with more than two decades of mining experience in Peru.

Extensive trenching completed at the Niñobamba zone.

Management team holds a 29 percent stake in the company with close associates owning another 30%

US$8.5 million in exploration expenditure completed to date by Rio and historical operators.

All historical data collected from previous mines.

Historical drilling on the Niñobamba property intersected 130 meters of 2.55 oz/t silver and 72.3 meters of 1.19 g/t gold.

New gold zone identified including 56 meters at 98.9 g/t silver and 21.77 meters at 1.32 g/t gold, 102.46 g/t silver.

