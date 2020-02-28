Resource Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone
News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”
In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Precious
- QMX Continues to Intersect Strong Results From the River Target; 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres
- Japan Gold Announces Country-Wide Alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation & Acquires Six New Projects in the Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province
- Amex Adds 4th Drill Rig to Perron
- Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m in a 110m Western Step Out on the Piché Volcanic Mine Vein Sequence at New Alger
- Silver Viper Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold and Silver at El Rubi
Base
- Silver Spruce Resources New Flagship Project, Melchett Lake, Boast Historic Sample Grades up to 28.8 g/t Gold, 560 g/t Silver, and 19 Percent Zinc
- Commander Acquires Gold Project in Pickle Lake, Ontario
- Project 81: Exploration Update Noble to Test Drill Calder Twp Gold Target
Battery
- Kemetco Lab Confirms Manganese X Achieved 99.95 Percent Purity of MnSO4
- Vanadium One Iron Reports an After Tax NPV of C$1.7 Billion and IRR of 33.8 Percent in Its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project
Energy
- IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone and Expands Drill Program
