Red Light Holland: Taking Psilocybin From Underground to Mainstream

Red Light Holland (CSE:TRIP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s psychedelics channel.

Red Light Holland is a psychedelics company focused on the development of premium “magic” truffles in the Netherlands. The company intends to create a European Union GMP-certified production facility capable of producing medical-grade magic truffles for its micro-dosing products. In order to help guide the company’s development and operations in the psychedelics space, Red Light Holland has signed former Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton as chair of its advisory board.

Red Light Holland is currently developing a micro-dosing kit that contains “magic” or psychoactive truffles including psilocybin and psilocin. Together Red Light Holland and McSmart have agreed to develop, supply, package and distribute Red Light Holland’s branded microdosing kits across the Netherlands, beginning with retail distribution in three McSmart shops across the country.

Red Light Holland’s company highlights include the following:

Currently focused on the Netherlands, where magic truffles are commonly sold in smart shops across the country

Working towards establishing an EU GMP certified production and distribution facility of magic truffles based in the Netherlands

Partnered with McSmart to supply, package and produce Red Light Holland’s microdosing packs under the Red Light Holland brand in the Netherlands, including three of McSmart’s smart shop locations

Working with cannabis industry pioneer Bruce Linton in order to help guide the company through an emerging industry that is analogous to the early-stage cannabis industry

Signed former Canadian Health Minister Tony P. Clement as Senior Advisor in order to aid in the company’s goal of establishing a global reach in the psychedelic space

Signed comedian Russel Peters as Chief Creative Officer to help craft the company’s brand and vision moving forward

Established the Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation division to explore the potential medical and health benefits of psilocybin and whole fungi-medicine

