Raindrop Ventures: Former Ivanhoe CEO Is Building Startup with Great Nevada Assets

Raindrop Ventures Inc (CSE:RAYN) creates value by exploring and developing mineral properties in North America’s top mining districts. The company currently has a robust portfolio of gold, silver and polymetallic projects in the prolific mining jurisdictions of Nevada and Idaho.

Over the last 20 years, Raindrop’s leadership has uncovered major mineral discoveries, built a successful geothermal company and additional business developments valued over US$5 billion in value. Notable figures in this team include the company’s chairman, Daniel Kunz, who has been one of the driving forces of several multi-billion dollar valued mining companies such as US Geothermal (NYSE:HTM) and Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN).

Raindrop Ventures’ Company Highlights

Raindrop Ventures Inc. is led by industry leaders in mining, mineral exploration and capital markets to acquire and explore high-quality projects across North America.

The company’s management team consists of mining experts and executives who bring years of combined experience in related fields and a proven track record of business development success valued at over US$5 billion.

The key Clover Mountain project in Idaho presents the company with exceptional exploration and high-grade gold discovery potential.

Raindrop acquired the Nevada gold project portfolio from Liberty Gold Corp. in March 2021. This portfolio consists of six high-quality gold and silver projects ranging from 100 percent and 49 percent ownership.

The company announced its letter of intent to acquire the Jessup gold-silver exploration project in Churchill County Nevada. The high-grade gold-silver asset would be an exceptional addition to Raindrop Ventures’ robust project portfolio

The next steps for the company include completing the acquisition of Jessup and exploration there and across its Anchor project and Clover Mountain property.