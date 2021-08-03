Raindrop Ventures: Former Ivanhoe CEO Is Building Startup with Great Nevada Assets
Raindrop Ventures Inc (CSE:RAYN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network
Raindrop Ventures Inc (CSE:RAYN) creates value by exploring and developing mineral properties in North America’s top mining districts. The company currently has a robust portfolio of gold, silver and polymetallic projects in the prolific mining jurisdictions of Nevada and Idaho.
Over the last 20 years, Raindrop’s leadership has uncovered major mineral discoveries, built a successful geothermal company and additional business developments valued over US$5 billion in value. Notable figures in this team include the company’s chairman, Daniel Kunz, who has been one of the driving forces of several multi-billion dollar valued mining companies such as US Geothermal (NYSE:HTM) and Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN).
Raindrop Ventures’ Company Highlights
- Raindrop Ventures Inc. is led by industry leaders in mining, mineral exploration and capital markets to acquire and explore high-quality projects across North America.
- The company’s management team consists of mining experts and executives who bring years of combined experience in related fields and a proven track record of business development success valued at over US$5 billion.
- The key Clover Mountain project in Idaho presents the company with exceptional exploration and high-grade gold discovery potential.
- Raindrop acquired the Nevada gold project portfolio from Liberty Gold Corp. in March 2021. This portfolio consists of six high-quality gold and silver projects ranging from 100 percent and 49 percent ownership.
- The company announced its letter of intent to acquire the Jessup gold-silver exploration project in Churchill County Nevada. The high-grade gold-silver asset would be an exceptional addition to Raindrop Ventures’ robust project portfolio
- The next steps for the company include completing the acquisition of Jessup and exploration there and across its Anchor project and Clover Mountain property.