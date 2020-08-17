PLAN Confirms a Nickel in Bedrock Source at Heffley Creek Property

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) has confirmed a bedrock source for the nickel in soil anomaly that PLAN reported on August 5, 2020 on its 100% owned Heffley Creek Base.









Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) (“PLAN” or “Progressive Planet”), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a bedrock source for the nickel in soil anomaly that PLAN reported on August 5, 2020 on its 100% owned Heffley Creek Base – Precious Metal and Pozzolan Property, BC.

Based on the soil survey results reported on August 5, 2020, PLAN commenced a systematic rock sampling program to confirm the soil sample results and a follow-up soil sampling program to extend the existing nickel in soil anomaly.

A total of 55 grab samples were collected and submitted for analysis. Of the 55 grab samples, 28 returned values greater than 1,000 PPM (0.1%) nickel and 2 of those grab samples returned values as high as 2,180 and 2,130 PPM (0.21%) nickel. All samples were grab samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Figure 1 illustrates the anomalous nickel grab samples in an area of 200 by 250 metres coinciding with the nickel in soil anomaly that was previously reported. The anomalous nickel grab samples were collected in altered leuco-gabbro and serpentinite rocks. Further rock sampling on the property in the area of the nickel in soil anomaly is currently in progress. There are also anomalous nickel grab samples within the gabbro to the south, west and north that will also be followed up in the future.

A total of 192 soil samples have been collected to date and results for 109 of these samples were reported on our news release of August 5, 2020. Figure 2 plots the remaining 83 sample results.

For the 192 soil samples, 39% of the samples returned values above 300 PPM nickel, while 11.5% of the samples returned values above 1,000 PPM nickel and 3.6% of the samples returned values over 2,000 PPM nickel.

The sampling has extended the width of the nickel in soil anomaly towards the east of the main anomalous nickel area by approximately 25 to 50 metres. Further soil sampling is currently being conducted to extend the nickel in soil anomaly along strike to the north and the south.

“I am very pleased with the results of outcrop sampling which confirmed a bedrock source for the nickel in soil anomaly” indicated Dwayne Melrose, Director and Technical Advisor for PLAN. “PLAN will continue it outcrop sampling in the areas of the nickel in soil anomaly to better define the bedrock source of the nickel. In addition, we will extend the soil sampling along strike to the north and south of the nickel in soil anomaly”.

“Based on the confirmation of nickel in the bedrock, PLAN is accelerating its exploration program for Heffley Creek for the remainder of 2020. We intend to increase the time spent on the property this Fall.,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Analyses were completed by the Geochemistry division of ALS Canada. Base metal contents were measured by aqua-regia digestion and analysis on ICP-AES. The Precious Metals analyses were completed on all samples using fire assay fusion followed by AA finish (Au) or ICP finish (Pt and Pd) to measure gold, platinum, and palladium. Silver was measured using aqua regia digestion.

Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

