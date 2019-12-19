Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Piedmont Lithium is a resource exploration and development company focused on developing domestic sources of lithium for the emerging US electric vehicle market. The company’s flagship lithium project is located in North Carolina, proving easy access to America’s “auto alley”. The Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (TSB) is home to the Kings Mountain district which is regarded as one of the three largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in the world, attracting major mining companies including Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

North Carolina has a wealth of mining infrastructure including access to power, research and development centers and downstream lithium processing facilities that are expected to enable efficient operations moving forward. Piedmont Lithium’s 2019 scoping study for its North Carolina project included a mine and concentrator capable of producing 160,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year and a steady-state 22,700 tonne per day lithium hydroxide chemical plant. Piedmont is on track to deliver a pre-feasibility study in Q2 2020.

Piedmont Lithium’s company highlights include the following:

Piedmont Lithium’s Piedmont project is located in the world-class Carolina TSB in North Carolina, US.

North Carolina offers favorable geology, proven metallurgy, easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centers for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centers and downstream lithium processing facilities.

Livent and Albemarle have long-standing operations in the area and control the region’s processing facilities.

The Piedmont project has a project-wide resource of 27.9 million tonnes grading 1.11 percent lithium oxide.

The project also has a by-product resource of 16.19 million tonnes of ore grading 30.1 percent quartz, 43.9 percent feldspar and 4.5 percent mica, three by-products which are expected to provide significant revenue for Piedmont.

The 2019 scoping study includes a steady-state 22,700 tonnes per year lithium hydroxide chemical plant that is supported by a mine and concentrator capable of producing 160,000 tonnes per year of spodumene concentrate.

The Piedmont project has a 25-year mine life and positive project economics, including an after-tax NPV of US$1.45 billion, an after-tax IRR of 34 percent and a run-rate EBITDA of US$298 million.

Piedmont Lithium is working with world-class technical consultants like Primero, SGS Lakefield, HDR Engineering and Hatch.

Institutional investors include AusSuper and Fidelity.

Officers and directors hold 10 percent of the company’s shares.

Click here to connect with Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) and to request an Investor Presentation.