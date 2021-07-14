Phyto appoints Oliver Foeste CFO, Morgan director

Phyto Extractions Inc. has appointed Oliver Foeste as the chief financial officer of the company and has appointed Paul Morgan as a director of the company.









Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) has appointed Oliver Foeste as the chief financial officer of the company and has appointed Paul Morgan as a director of the company.

Oliver Foeste, CPA, CA, is founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group LLP (Invictus), established in 2012, and has significant executive, director, finance, and restructuring experience across a number of industry sectors. Prior to Invictus, Mr. Foeste was in senior finance and accounting roles with TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, and NYSE listed issuers, and earned his CPA at Deloitte and a boutique tax advisory firm.

Paul Morgan, BA (Economics), LLB (First Class), has been a practicing lawyer in British Columbia since 2013 with a focus on corporate, commercial, real estate and general business law. Before starting Blue Bridge Law in the summer of 2020, Mr. Morgan was an associate at two different prominent business law firms in Victoria, British Columbia.

Stephen Brohman CPA, CA has resigned as chief financial officer, corporate secretary and a director of the Company to focus on his other ventures. Stephen joined the Company in 2018. Over the course of the last three years, Stephen has supported the Company in its transitions. He played a significant role in advancing the Company through licencing and its public company listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Brohman for his valuable contributions and wish him much success in his future endeavours.

About Phyto Extractions Inc.

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

