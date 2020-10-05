Pacific Empire Minerals: A Hybrid Generator Building a Diverse Project Portfolio in BC

Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC,OTCQB:PEMSF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Pacific Empire is a resource exploration and development company focused on growing a portfolio of assets in British Columbia. The company is pursuing a unique hybrid generator model that allows it to advance its own projects further than normal prospect generators by using its own reverse circulation drill to conduct additional exploration work. Pacific Empire is also open to considering partnerships at various stages of exploration based on the circumstances.

Pacific Empire owns several projects of focus in addition to a number of pipeline projects. The company is currently focused on its gold and copper properties, particularly the Jean Marie property, the Pinnacle Porphyry project, and the Copper King property, all of which are located in British Columbia. Pacific Empire has chosen to focus on projects in British Columbia due to the province’s straightforward permitting policies and friendly tax incentives that allow the company to drastically reduce its exploration and development costs.

Pacific Empire’s company highlights include the following:

Hybrid generator model allows Pacific Empire to pursue its own drilling programs while also enabling partner-funded drilling

Pacfic Empire Minerals’ own RC drill cuts exploration costs and allows for the drilling of new targets quickly and efficiently

Flagship Jean Marie project has recently shown potential as a copper-gold project after first being identified as a copper-molybdenum project

The newly identified Leap Target Area at Jean Marie has returned 8.79 g/t gold, 86.6 g/t silver and 1.75 percent copper

Pinnacle porphyry is being explored through partner-funded drilling, including approximately $5.7 million in exploration expenses

Copper King project has shown the potential to host a buried porphyry system and is wholly owned by Pacific Empire

2020 exploration program at the Weedon property is underway, drill-testing the T1 target area

Copper porphyry expert Dr. Paul Johnston brings significant copper-gold experience to the team and is expected to advise on future exploration projects

