Oxford Immunotec Announces Regulatory Acceptance of T-Cell Select in China
Oxford Immunotec Global (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced regulatory acceptance of the T-Cell Selectkit by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).
The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor costs in performing the T-SPOT®.TB test. With the T-Cell Select kit, blood samples collected in a single standard blood tube can be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before use, further extending the company’s unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.
