Genetics

Investing News

Oxford Immunotec Announces Regulatory Acceptance of T-Cell Select in China

- December 7th, 2018

Oxford Immunotec Global (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced regulatory acceptance of the T-Cell Selectkit by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). As quoted in the press release: The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor … Continued

Oxford Immunotec Global (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced regulatory acceptance of the T-Cell Selectkit by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).

As quoted in the press release:

The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor costs in performing the T-SPOT®.TB test. With the T-Cell Select kit, blood samples collected in a single standard blood tube can be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before use, further extending the company’s unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Related posts

Sirona Biochem Receives US$500,000 Payment from Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress
Advanced Biomedical Technologies Inc. Announces Chinese CFDA Approval of Polymer Fixation Screws
BeiGene Announces Approval of REVLIMID® for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma in China

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *