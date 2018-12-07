Oxford Immunotec Announces Regulatory Acceptance of T-Cell Select in China

Oxford Immunotec Global (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced regulatory acceptance of the T-Cell Selectkit by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA). As quoted in the press release: The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor … Continued

As quoted in the press release:

The T-Cell Select kit was designed as an immune cell separation reagent kit to simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time and labor costs in performing the T-SPOT®.TB test. With the T-Cell Select kit, blood samples collected in a single standard blood tube can be stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature before use, further extending the company’s unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.