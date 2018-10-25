Biotech

Investing News

Ovid Therapeutics Presents Additional Data and Analyses from the Phase 2 STARS Clinical Trial with OV101

- October 25th, 2018

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced additional exploratory efficacy data and analyses from the company’s Phase 2 STARS trial that further support the potential of OV101, a novel selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist that is being investigated to treat Angelman … Continued

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced additional exploratory efficacy data and analyses from the company’s Phase 2 STARS trial that further support the potential of OV101, a novel selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist that is being investigated to treat Angelman syndrome.

As quoted in the press release:

Angelman syndrome is a life-long genetic disorder that is characterized by a variety of signs and symptoms, and for which there are no FDA-approved medicines or an established treatment paradigm.

The additional efficacy data and analyses are being presented in a poster today at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) annual meeting by Alex Kolevzon, M.D., professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The additional data and analyses revealed changes in certain sleep parameters and motor domains in both adults and adolescents in the OV101 15 mg once-daily dose group as further described in the detailed STARS data summary below. Ovid believes these observed changes may have contributed to the statistically significant improvement observed in the clinician-rated clinical global impressions of improvement (CGI-I) symptoms overall in the 15 mg once-daily OV101 dose group compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, as reported in the topline data from the STARS trial on August 6, 2018. CGI-I is a global measure commonly used in clinical trials that allows the clinician to capture improvement in a constellation of clinical symptoms.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!


Give me my free report!

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Trials
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Final Data in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Patients from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Nelipepimut-S
CytomX Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from Probody Platform and CX-072 at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting
Novartis Acquires Endocyte for $2.1 Billion

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *