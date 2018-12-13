Orchard Therapeutics Announces the Build-out of New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in California

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies, today announced that it has signed a long-term lease agreement to build-out a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. As quoted in the press release: Once operational, the new … Continued









Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies, today announced that it has signed a long-term lease agreement to build-out a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

As quoted in the press release:

Once operational, the new site will provide significant additional CGMP manufacturing capacity for both lentiviral vector and cryopreserved cell therapy products, enhancing Orchard’s ability to manufacture and deliver gene-corrected hematopoetic stem cells for a wide range of diseases on a global basis. In addition to this expanded capacity, Orchard also plans to continue its close collaborations with the Company’s contract manufacturing partners. “The expansion of our California operations to now include a manufacturing facility is a critical step in advancing Orchard’s capabilities to supply products for our ex vivo gene therapy programs,” said Stewart Craig, Ph.D., chief manufacturing officer of Orchard. “We believe that this new facility, as an early investment in our own manufacturing, will not only drive efficiencies and scalability in terms of lentiviral vector and drug product development, it will also complement the capabilities of our existing vector and drug product manufacturing partners to support the potential launch of our gene therapy clinical product candidates.”

