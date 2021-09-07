Oculus hires Dig Media for advertising services

Oculus VisionTech Inc. has renewed its agreement with Dig Media Inc. pursuant to which INN will provide certain advertising services to the company.









Oculus VisionTech Inc. has renewed its agreement with Dig Media Inc. (doing business as Investing News Network (INN)) pursuant to which INN will provide certain advertising services to the company (see news release Sept. 1, 2020). Such services include the creation of a profile for the company, which will include interviews, videos and articles related to the company. INN will provide such services for a 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2022. As consideration, the company will pay INN a fee of $36,000 (plus tax). Based out of Vancouver, B.C., with offices around the globe, INN is an independent firm that is dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors. To the company’s knowledge, INN does not have any direct interest in the company or its securities.

About Oculus VisionTech Inc.

Oculus VisionTech is a development-stage technology company focused on cybersecurity and data privacy compliance solutions for enterprise business customers. With offices in San Diego, Calif., and Vancouver, B.C., the company is currently expanding its new ComplyTrust product suite which includes the ComplyScan cloud backup reporting tool and Forget-Me-Yes business-to-business data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, optimizing CCPA, CDPA, GDPR, LGPD, SB220 and other regulatory compliance legislation for salesforce organizations worldwide. OVTZ’s legacy Cloud-DPS digital content protection solution implements invisible forensic watermarking technology that seamlessly embeds imperceptible tracking components into documents and video-frame content that enables tamper-proof legal auditability for intellectual property protection.

About ComplyTrust Inc.

ComplyTrust, a 100-per-cent wholly owned subsidiary of Oculus VisionTech, is specifically focused on providing enterprise organizations and individuals with secure data privacy tools that provide sustained and continuous global regulatory compliance of data subject rights. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., ComplyTrust was founded by industry veteran storage technology experts and is operated by an experienced management team.

