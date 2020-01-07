Numinus: Innovative Research into Psychedelic Therapies

Numinus has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life sciences channel.









Numinus is a psychedelic therapy company creating a network of innovative healing centers across North America. The company’s clinics are staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals who are trained to guide patients in the use of psychedelic therapies. Treatments are designed to address mental health and addiction issues in a safe and controlled environment. The clinics also offer a full suite of services including naturopathic medicine, craniosacral therapy and registered massage therapy.

Numinus currently operates its flagship clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s unique platform includes a 7,000 square-foot testing laboratory licensed to test psychedelic drugs and a 7,500 square-foot cannabis production facility. Numinus expects to generate C$10 million in revenue in 2020 from its lab, processing facility and healing center.

Numinus’ company highlights include the following:

RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

Numinus is developing psychedelic therapies to treat mental illness, addictions and PTSD.

The company received its dealer’s license in July 2019, which allows Numinus to test, process, buy and sell various psychedelics and cannabis.

7,000-square-foot testing and processing facility can produce three billion milligrams of cannabis extracts per year and perform 100,000 cannabis tests per year.

Sustainable cannabis revenue through the laboratory and processing facility is expected to fund Numinus’ growth plans.

The cannabis portion of the business has the potential to bring in C$25 million in revenue during the first year of operation.

The company is creating a network of transformative healing centers across North America staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals.

Numinus plans to add two to four new clinics across Canada in 2020.

Combined revenue for the clinics and lab and processing facility is expected to hit C$10 million in 2020.

Research partnerships in place with MAPS, BCCSU and Together We Can.

