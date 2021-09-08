Nobel Resources: Developing The Next World-Class IOCG Project In Chile

Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC) explores the mineralized IOCG deposits in Chile through its flagship Algarrobo project. The company is operating in northern Chile, a strategic and relatively unexplored project that boasts past production that has persisted for decades and continues today. Nobel Resources CEO, David Gower, notes that the area has “never really been explored from a modern perspective” and hopes that “we’ll be the first group to go in and apply modern techniques to prove up what’s a very large system of mineralization.”

Algarrobo is an ideal mining environment thanks to a low elevation of less than 1,000m above sea level. It’s covered and surrounded mainly by a shallow sand cover in the Atacama desert. The ores are of exceptional grade, with mineralized structures in the northeast trend extending at least 6 km. A new mineralized trend called the Gloria Trend has been discovered in thesouth part of the property. Where the two mineralized trends intersect is precisely where the large Central target has been identified in an area that is dune covered and completely unexplored.

Nobel Resources’s Company Highlights

Nobel Resources has a fully funded and permitted exploration program with a tight capital structure and shareholder alignment.

The company boasts a proven leadership team, with CEO David Gower bringing over 20 years of industry experience through his time at Falconbridge (now Glencore), and serves as a current Director of Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI).

Initial samples taken at the Algarrobo project site revealed mineralized veins that may be capable of producing up to 14MM tonnes of copper and gold.

The company is operating in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with access to critical infrastructure and additional copper mines in the area.

Nobel Resources has the right to acquire 100 percent of the Algarrobo IOCG property.