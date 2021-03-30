Cannabis

Nextleaf’s Ryan Ko Interviewed in Forbes Article

- March 30th, 2021
NextLeaf Solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. co-founder and chief technical officer Ryan Ko was interviewed by Forbes’ Amanda Siebert about the company’s leap towards the emerging trend of cannabis processing.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS,OTCQB:OILFF,FWB:L0MA) co-founder and chief technical officer Ryan Ko was interviewed by Forbes’ Amanda Siebert about the company’s leap towards the emerging trend of cannabis processing. Ko says, “Our extraction system can go from cannabis biomass all the way to a refined oil without introducing any human interactions, and minimizing any human failures and inefficiencies.” He added, “That’s where we see ourselves having a huge advantage over others that might be running fleets and fleets of smaller pieces of equipment.”

Nextleaf is commercializing its core extraction technology at its licensed facility. The company is processing up to 600 kilograms of dried cannabis biomass per day using Nextleaf Solution Ltd.’s patented, custom, closed-loop chilled-ethanol extraction and purification system. 

Read the full interview here

