New World Inc. to Sell Elias Theodorou NFT as Part of MMA Event

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph”) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. has signed Middleweight Mixed Martial Arts fighter (“MMA”) Elias Theodorou to create non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) on the New World NFT platform.









Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph”) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. has signed Middleweight Mixed Martial Arts fighter (“MMA”) Elias Theodorou to create non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) on the New World NFT platform.

Elias “The Spartan” Theodorou is a top-ranked MMA fighter, medical cannabis advocate, poker player, first ever male RingBoy™ and much more. In May 2021, he made history as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete in the US, granted to him in the state of Colorado via a Therapeutic Use Exemption (“TUE”). Prior to this, Elias made history in Canada, by way of another TUE exemption in the province of British Columbia, Canada when Elias defeated Matt Dwyer at the Rise Fighting Championship 6, cementing the acceptance of cannabis in the professional sports world and his name in MMA.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/97029_c7494a29f463089f_002full.jpg

“As the fighter and promoter for his upcoming bout in November, Elias is looking for another victory, both in the ring and in the NFT arena. He will be creating a digital NFT collectible for his fans, allowing them to buy, own and sell his NFT via the New World App. Elias is excited to utilize the New World platform to create an NFT that will build a direct link to engage with his audience in creative new ways. Elias plans to release his NFT to fans closer to his fight date in November to commemorate the historic sports cannabis event,” commented Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eliastheodorou

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eliastheodorou

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eliasthespartan

About Elias Theodorou

Elias, “The Spartan” Theodorou was born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, and is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™. When Elias is not busy training or competing, he’s working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports.

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Joshua Greenwald/Rich DiGregorio

Phone: 646.379.7971/856.889.7351

Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Source