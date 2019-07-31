Nevada Creating Opportunity in US Cannabis Industry

Cannabis

1933 Industries (CSE:TGIF, OTCQX:TGIFF) founder and Chairman of the Board Brayden Sutton was recently featured in a blog post written by the CSE detailing the potential opportunities in the Nevada cannabis industry.

1933’s headquarters are located in Chilliwack, British Columbia, however the company has partnerships established with companies across the United States, including operators in California, Colorado and Nevada. Through the company’s three subsidiaries, 1933 Industries owns a licensed medical and recreational cannabis cultivation facility in Las Vegas capable of hosting its own line of products. The company also intends to manufacture products for partnering cannabis brands.

According to Sutton, Nevada offers a better opportunity than other cannabis-friendly states. “Many have the strategy to get into as many states as they can,” Sutton told the CSE. “But some states are superior to others. We’re not interested in a ‘let’s own the world’ strategy. We’re interested in a ‘best-on-balance’ strategy. At this point, Nevada is the place to be, so we’re going to go big there.”

