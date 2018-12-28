NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell Wearable Technology

NeuroMetrix (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,159,835 titled “Detecting cutaneous electrode peeling using electrode-skin impedance.” The patent covers novel methods of monitoring electrode-skin contact for safe delivery of electrical stimulation while the user is sleeping. As quoted in the press release: NeuroMetrix now has 10 … Continued









NeuroMetrix (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,159,835 titled “Detecting cutaneous electrode peeling using electrode-skin impedance.” The patent covers novel methods of monitoring electrode-skin contact for safe delivery of electrical stimulation while the user is sleeping.

As quoted in the press release:

NeuroMetrix now has 10 issued U.S. utility patents covering the Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™. “We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which covers a key technology that allows chronic pain sufferers to use Quell for pain relief at night,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “Making Quell therapy available to our users overnight is important as many report that pain interferes with their sleep. More than thirty-thousand of our customers have used Quell while sleeping. Quell is the only over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator that is cleared by the FDA for overnight use.”

Click here to read the full press release.