NanoVibronix Announces Expanded Agreement with MDS Pharm to Include Distribution of UroShield in Israel

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, announced it has expanded its distribution agreement with MDS. Pharm NanoVibronix’s current PainShield and WoundShield distributor in Israel, to market and distribute NanoVibronix’s UroShield in Israel.

As quoted in the press release:

MDS Pharm Ltd. is a leading distributor of medical equipment for home-care and self-diagnostics. An integral element of the company’s mission is to provide customers with alternatives to medication and/or pain relief drugs. MDS has an established distribution network in Israel that includes health insurance providers, private pharmacies, health stores, beautician centers, private clinics, and leading health websites. UroShield™ is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. Dorit Grinberg, CEO of MDS Pharm Ltd., commented, “We are pleased to add an additional product line to our existing distribution agreement, strengthening the partnership between our companies. This enables MDS to take further steps towards our mission of providing customers with alternatives to medication, in this case potentially preventing the need for antibiotics that would traditionally be used to combat catheter associated urinary tract infections.”

