Mountain Lake Minerals: Gold Exploration in Mining Friendly Newfoundland

Mountain Lake Minerals has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Mountain Lake Minerals has a portfolio of gold projects in Newfoundland and is currently nearing completion of a series of low-cost acquisitions, including the Manuels Gold and Caledonia Brook Projects in the province.

The company’s flagship project is the Manuels Gold Project which covers 21 claims on three contiguous licenses in eastern Newfoundland. Mountain Lake Minerals commenced a fully funded Phase 1 exploration program recently, which includes drilling, trenching and geological mapping and sampling.

Company Highlights:

Operating in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland, an emerging hotspot for gold exploration and development.

Has a strong portfolio of gold projects with discovery and resource development potential.

Flagship Manuels gold property is located along major gold trend and exhibits the potential to host a low-sulphidation epithermal gold system.

Mountain Lake Phase 1 will initially pursue extensions of historical epithermal gold mineralization as well as preciously unrecognized vein systems.

The Caledonia properties host mesothermal lode gold mineralization on the Marathon Trend, which is the same neighborhood as Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake gold deposit and New Found Gold to the north.

The company is also expanding its efforts at the high-grade Golden Eye Project on the south coast of Newfoundland.

Funded exploration program underway at Manuels gold property and soon to be generating news flow.

Experienced management team well-connected to Newfoundland resource sector and throughout Atlantic Canada.

Expected to be listed stock with good share structure.

