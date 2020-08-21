Mimi’s Rock: Health and Wellness Products Enabling People to Be Their Best

Mimi’s Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI; OTCQB:MIMNF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Mimi’s Rock is a dietary supplement and wellness company offering a number of life science brands including Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals. The company’s leading Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com.

Mimi’s Rock’s All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands are focused on skin and beauty care. Both brands are produced in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. As the focus of its distribution strategy, Mimi’s Rock is working to develop its online sales platforms including its own ecommerce website as well as major marketplaces such as Amazon, the company’s largest distribution channel.

Mimi’s Rock company highlights include:

Working to establish a significant health and wellness platform driven by ecommerce

Dr. Tobias line of vitamins and supplements covers a variety of wellness needs, with over 30 branded products available

All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands make up the number one selling skin care lines on Amazon.ca

Global health and wellness market is projected to grow by $810.69 billion between 2018 and 2024 at a CAGR of 6 percent according to Technavio

Dr. Tobias brand has partnered with brand ambassador Lennox Lewis to develop a line of performance products

Management and leadership is comprised of a diverse and global group of health and business professionals

