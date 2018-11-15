Milestone Scientific Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2018

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018. As quoted in the press release: Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “Our main … Continued









Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “Our main focus continues to be on the commercialization of our CompuFlo® Epidural System. We continue to sign independent distributors that cover key markets in the U.S. Most recently, we signed a distribution agreement with Clinical Technology, Inc. (CTI), a leading specialty distributor of medical products in the mid-western region of the United States. CTI was impressed with the positive feedback they received from top anesthesiologist regarding the CompuFlo Epidural System. We believe CTI will be a valuable asset to Milestone as we educate medical professionals on the benefits of objective, quantifiable and real-time confirmation of accessing the epidural space and strive to build a new standard of care with the CompuFlo Epidural System.” “Earlier this week, we announced that a new clinical study was published in the International Journal of Obstetric Anesthesia that found the CompuFlo® Epidural System to be successful in objectively identifying the epidural space—even in difficult patients. The preliminary findings suggest that CompuFlo Epidural System could assist the physician in training when performing epidural insertion, which we believe further validates that the instrument is able to safely and effectively identify the epidural space, giving providers a proven alternative to the loss-of-resistance syringe.”

