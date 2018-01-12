MGX Profiled in Chilean Publication, Minería Chilena

The Chilean publication, Minería Chilena, has published an article profiling MGX’s (CSE:XMG) relationship with the Chilean advisory group, Kura Minerals, a collective of previous executives of large mining companies. The article highlighted MGX’s 800,000 hectares of lithium prospects in North America and its current initiative to enter the lithium triangle through Chile.

“MGX’s goal is to expand its project portfolio within the lithium triangle and Chile will be the first step towards that. We will collaborate with them to identify various business opportunities, like joint ventures on existing projects in production or new properties they can explore,” explained ex-BHP executive and Kura Minerals founder Francisco Acuña.

According to the article, MGX will also be exploring strategic alliances with industry players that are already positioned within Chile, such as SQM and Albermarle, who are currently the largest lithium producers in the Atacama salt lake.

