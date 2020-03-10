Metamaterial Inc: Mastering Light with Smart Materials

Metamaterial Inc. (“META”) (CSE:MMAT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Metamaterial Inc is an innovative technology company that specializes in the design and nanofabrication of highly functional materials created to enable new means of harnessing and altering light and other forms of energy. Using advanced proprietary and environmentally-sustainable technologies, the company has developed ways to reflect, absorb, or enhance light particles in different ways.

Metamaterial Inc also designs and manufactures functional films that are engineered at nanoscopic levels to control light and other electromagnetic waves. For example, the company’s flagship product, NanoWeb®, is a transparent conductor made of an invisible metal mesh that can be created to fit onto any glass or plastic surface. The material is conductive at low voltages, flexible and offers high resolution, creating potential use-cases for automotive windshields, windows, antennas and touch screens.

