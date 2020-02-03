Medallion Resources Pursuing Solvent Extraction in Rare Earths Market

With much of the rare earth elements supply chain under Chinese control, resource companies including Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCPK:MLLOF) are developing new means of extracting rare earth materials from North American sources.









With much of the rare earth elements supply chain under Chinese control, resource companies including Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCPK:MLLOF) are developing new means of extracting rare earth materials from North American sources. The company was recently featured in an article by the Financial Post covering the rare earths supply chain, which appears to be under heavy Chinese influence. “China controls large parts of all the steps in the value chain, so it’s kind of the gorilla in the room,” said Don Lay, chief executive of Vancouver-based Medallion Resources Ltd. “So everybody in North America pays attention to it, because pricing is dictated by the Chinese market.”

In pursuit of North American supplies of rare earth materials, Medallion Resources intends to extract rare earths from the byproduct of heavy mineral sands mined in North America. The company is also considering using waste products from the Alberta oilsands as a source of future feedstock in order to produce a chemical concentrate that could potentially be converted into oxides or alloys.

