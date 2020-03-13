Margaux Resources: The Next Orogenic Gold Opportunity In BC

Margaux Resources (TSXV:MRL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Margaux Resources (TSXV:MRL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's resource channel.

Margaux Resources is a gold exploration company developing a pair of projects in British Columbia, the Cassiar gold project and the Sheep Creek gold district. Both of the company’s projects, Cassiar and Sheep Creek, are orogenic gold projects similar to those found in the Barkerville district of British Columbia. The Cassiar project, a 60,000-hectare parcel of mineral claims located in northern British Columbia, has seen historical work on the property at the Taurus bulk-tonnage target and the Table Mountain area.

The Sheep Creek gold district in southeastern British Columbia is an orogenic gold district home to historical production of nearly 800,000 ounces at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold. Margaux Resources has consolidated a number of claims in the area, enabling systematic and modern exploration of the 10-kilometer belt. The Sheep Creek district remains predominantly under-explored since mining activities stopped in the early 1950s.

Margaux Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Owns two highly-prospective orogenic gold properties located in British Columbia, the Cassiar Gold project and the Sheek Creek District

Cassiar gold project is a 60,000-hectare orogenic gold property with Barkerville-style mineralization

Taurus target hosts a historical inferred resource of 32.4 Mt at 1.0 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold.

Past-production at Cassiar returned over 100,000 ounces of placer gold between 1874 and 1895

Sheep Creek gold district is home to historical production of 785,000 ounces of gold at an average of 14.4 g/t gold

