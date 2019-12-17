Lucapa Diamond Latest Sale Reaches AU$9.3 Million

Lucapa Diamond announced the results from the latest sale of diamonds from the Lulo alluvial mine and the Mothae kimberlite mine.









Lucapa Diamond (ASX:LOM) and its respective partners are pleased to announce the results from the latest sale of diamonds from the Lulo alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest sales, totalling US$6.4 million (AU$9.3 million), take total 2019 sales of Lulo and Mothae diamonds to US$55.0 million (AU$79.0 million) on a 100 percent basis.

