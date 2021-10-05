Libero Copper Hires Red Cloud for Advisory Services

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. to provide Libero with capital markets advisory services.









Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (“Libero”) (TSXV:LBC, OTCQB:LBCMF, DE:29H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together “Red Cloud”) to provide Libero with capital markets advisory services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render for a 12-month period, and the arrangement can renew month-to-month thereafter at Libero’s option. More specifically, Red Cloud will organize and administer “roadshows”, draft traditional marketing materials, assist in managing Libero’s social media and provide traditional media support in the creation of video content for exclusive use on “Red Cloud TV” and other services as required by Libero.

“To date, Libero Copper has put together a world-class team, copper assets, and a strategy with clear paths of value creation. We are now executing that strategy on the ground with on-going drilling at Big Red and restart of Mocoa,” comments Ian Harris, President & CEO. “It is the right time to engage a market advisor with the reputation and credibility of Red Cloud to bring Libero Copper’s story to a larger market, and is a clear acknowledgement of the company’s potential.”

Libero has, subject to regulatory approval, granted Red Cloud stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of three years (“Options”). Red Cloud does not have, either directly or indirectly, an interest in Libero or it’s securities, and does not have a right to acquire any such interest other than the Options. Red Cloud has no other relationship with Libero other than as set out in the engagement letter.

About Red Cloud Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud’s business is to connect mineral exploration and mining companies with suitable investors. For additional information about Red Cloud, visit: www.redcloudfs.com

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Additional Information

Ian Harris Tetiana Konstantynivska

Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations

+1 604 294 9039 +1 778 372 0179

harris@liberocopper.com

konstantynivska@liberocopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

