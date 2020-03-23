Laurion Minerals: Developing Ontario’s Ishkoday Gold Project

Laurion Minerals (TSXV:LME OTCPINK: LMEFF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Laurion Minerals is a resource exploration company working to develop its flagship Ishkoday gold project located in Ontario. The 47-square kilometer ‘brownfield’ Ishkoday project is located 220 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario and was acquired by Laurion in 2007. Historical production on the property includes two shafts, Sturgeon River and Brenbar, which returned grades of 17.0 g/t gold and 20.0 g/t gold respectively.

The Ishkoday project includes the past-producing Quebec Sturgeon River gold mine, which has produced 73,322 ounces of gold and 15,929 ounces of silver to date. The Ishkoday property also contains a considerable stockpile of surface material. According to a 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report, the stockpile is estimated to contain a total of 281,571 tonnes grading at 1.14 g/t gold for a total of 10,327 contained ounces of gold.

Laurion Minerals’ company highlights include the following:

Developing the high-grade Ishkoday gold polymetallic project northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario

Expanding on the past-producing high-grade Quebec Sturgeon River gold mine and Brenbar project

Project-wide exploration database at Ishkoday includes over 21,800 surface samples, 7 geophysics databases and 307 diamond drill holes totaling 48,879 meters

Developing an open-pit model based on near-surface mineralization of gold-silver and gold-zinc-rich polymetallic components

Ishkoday property includes two past-producing shafts with long-term mine life potential: Sturgeon River at 17.0 g/t gold and Brenbar at 20 g/t gold.

Working to monetize high-grade ore-rich stockpiles in addition to the 85,000 ounces reportedly remaining in existing mine drifts

Stockpile includes approximately 10,327 contained ounces of gold

Approximately 58.4 percent of shareholders are friends and family members

