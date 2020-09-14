Kwesst: Bold Innovations in Military Defense Software and Equipment

KWESST Micro Systems (TSXV:FMV.P) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









KWESST Micro Systems is a technology company developing intelligent tactical systems with potential military applications. The company is working to become one of the leading military technology companies by developing systems and platforms designed to cater to the modern needs of militaries and homeland security specialists.

KWESST Micro Systems is currently focused on developing products that have been designed for large-scale operational requirements in the military, including systems designed for future drone and tactical counter-drone technologies. A number of the company’s leading products are based on KWESST’s proprietary Micro Integrated Systems Technology (“MIST”), which is comprised of a collection of sensors, optics, ballistics and software capable of improving the tactical capabilities of a unity.

Kwesst Micro System’s company highlights include the following:

Aiming to become a leading developer of software and equipment for military and security uses

Proprietary Micro Integrated Systems Technology (“MIST”) system has the power to enable new mission capabilities

Tactical and Situational Awareness System (TASCS) software package can be integrated into existing small weapons systems

DroneBullet technology is capable of identifying an enemy drone and sending a miniature surface-to-air missile in order to mitigate the threat

Tactical Laser Defense system is capable of jamming opposing optimal weapons systems or interfering with the eyesight of enemy combatants

Shot Counter can also be added on to existing weapons, allowing militaries to track and optimize shots fired from a particular firearm

Management team has a long track record of success, including experience in the global defense and security market

