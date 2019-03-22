Koios Engages Hybrid Financial

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”), is pleased to announce it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing, investor relations and branding distribution services to the Company pursuant to an agreement that commenced on March 11, 2019 (the “Agreement”).









Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”), is pleased to announce it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing, investor relations and branding distribution services to the Company pursuant to an agreement that commenced on March 11, 2019 (the “Agreement”). Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Koios and to broaden the Company’s reach with institutional investors.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company working in the financial industry on behalf of clients across several market sectors. Hybrid’s unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and launch products on behalf of small, medium, and large clients. Offices in Toronto and Montreal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both United Statesand Canadian markets.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Hybrid and are confident they will heighten our market awareness, expand our outreach capabilities and increase retail participation,” said CEO Chris Miller. “After announcing supplier agreements with two of the largest retailers in the world, it is important for us to tell our narrative in the most effective way possible, we believe that Hybrid will be a big part of that.”

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial term of 12 months and the Agreement shall be automatically renewed on a monthly basis following the initial term. The Company may terminate the Agreement during the initial term at any time if Hybrid is in material breach or default of its obligations under the Agreement. During the initial term, the Company shall compensate Hybrid with a monthly fee of $29,166.66 CAD plus applicable tax payable in common shares of the Company.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios is also the sole owner of Cannavated Beverage Corp., a subsidiary that develops beverage products and formulas for the growing CBD market. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: Hybrids ability to engage, heighten market and brand awareness and to broaden the Company’s reach with institutional investors; statements with respect to the rapid expansion of the Company’s production capacity and its distribution network across Colorado and more widely across the United States; statements with respect to the growth and size of the functional beverage and CBD infused beverage markets; and statements regarding the business of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional and CBD infused beverage markets; (iii) consumer acceptance and adoption of functional beverages and CBD infused beverages as compared to other beverages; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’ products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’ products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’ products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

For further information: Gina Burrus, 844-255-6467, gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

