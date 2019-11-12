Australia

Kingsrose Says Gold Mineralization at Talang Santo Continues at Depth

- November 12th, 2019

Initial assays from deep drilling at Way Linggo show that high-grade gold mineralisation continues below the Talang Santo open-pit mine.

Kingsrose Mining (ASX:KRM,OTC Pink:KGRSY) announced that initial assays from deep drilling at its Way Linggo project have confirmed that high-grade gold mineralisation continues below the old underground workings at the Talang Santo open-pit mine. Way Linggo is located in South Sumatra.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s previous drilling campaign in 2012 and 2013 highlighted the potential for the continuation of high-grade gold mineralisation below the underground mine at Talang Santo.

Kingsrose has now completed 10 holes of a 20-hole in-fill programme designed to test grade continuity between the previous intersections, both beneath and along strike from previous workings.

This in-fill drilling is aimed at providing more confidence in the existing Mineral Resource Estimate below the previous underground workings. This estimate will then be used to inform the evaluation of potential for further underground development at Talang Santo.

Click here to read the full Kingsrose Mining (ASX:KRM,OTC Pink:KGRSY) press release.

