Kane Biotech Launches Four New bluestem Products

- December 12th, 2018

Kane Biotech Inc. (TSXV:KNE,OTCQB:KNBIF) announced it will be launching 4 new products under its bluestem brand in Canada and the United States in the first quarter of 2019. As quoted in the press release: “We’re very excited to launch these four new products as this will allow Kane Biotech to offer one of the most … Continued

Kane Biotech Inc. (TSXV:KNE,OTCQB:KNBIF) announced it will be launching 4 new products under its bluestem brand in Canada and the United States in the first quarter of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“We’re very excited to launch these four new products as this will allow Kane Biotech to offer one of the most comprehensive lineups of oral care products in the industry, providing customers a pet oral care solution that’s adaptable to their pet’s needs as well as their lifestyle. Each product can be used individually or in combination for an optimal oral care program,” said Marc Edwards, Kane Biotech’s Chief Executive Officer.

“80% of dogs and cats will have some form of dental disease by three years of age, and bacteria under the gums can travel to the heart, kidneys and liver. So, dental care is very important to a pet’s health,” Mr. Edwards continued. “Professional dental cleanings are invasive and expensive. Regular at-home dental care can help improve the health of a pet’s mouth and lengthen the intervals between professional dental cleanings. Brushing a pet’s teeth daily with bluestem toothpaste provides the best results but doesn’t always fit with most people’s lifestyle. I honestly believe the best product for pets and their owners is the one they actually use.”

Click here to read the full press release.

