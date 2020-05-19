Japan Gold: First-Mover Gold Exploration in Japan

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s gold channel.









Japan Gold is a gold exploration company that owns an extensive portfolio of gold projects across the island of Japan. The company has entered into a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold to continue to jointly explore, develop and mine its collection of projects across the country. In total, the Japan Gold-Barrick Gold alliance includes 28 out of 30 projects currently held by Japan Gold.

Moving forward, Japan Gold intends to advance the Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido and the Ohra-Takamine Project in Kyushu, with assistance from the independent Japan Gold/Newmont Technical Committee. Newmont Corporation has a joint venture right of first refusal on these two projects. Over the next year, Japan Gold also intends to continue to explore and analyze all 28 projects covered under its agreement with Barrick.

Japan Gold’s company highlights include the following:

First-mover status as an international gold explorer in Japan

30 gold exploration projects in the safe and stable jurisdiction of Japan

Projects host over 40 past-producing mines with high-grade gold mineralization

Country-wide alliance in Japan with the Barrick Gold Corporation

Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder

Management team with extensive local knowledge

