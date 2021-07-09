Int’l Speculator says buy Benton Resources

The International Speculator in its June 23, 2021, issue, says buy Benton Resources Inc. at 20.5 cents, officially, Continue to buy up to 25 cents.









The International Speculator in its June 23, 2021, issue, says buy Benton Resources Inc. at 20.5 cents, officially, Continue to buy up to 25 cents. The newsletter said buy on June 24, 2020, at 24 cents. Assuming an investment of $1,000, the position is worth $902. The writer says that Benton’s stock had been sleepy for the last several months, but it came to life in the last few weeks after news that famed mining promoter Eric Sprott bought 10 million shares at 20 cents each. The writer says he still thinks Benton is a great project developer, adding it is good to see investors like Mr. Sprott agreeing. The company has not had any big news from its technical work lately. On June 4, it announced fairly low-grade copper numbers from drilling at its Far Lake project in Ontario. Benton has lots of projects in its inventory — most of which have joint venture partners paying the bills for exploration work. The company also owns 24.6 million shares of platinum developer Clean Air Metals., currently worth about $7.6-million. We could get good news from Benton’s projects at any time, he says. Stay tuned.

