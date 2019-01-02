Innovation Pharmaceuticals Receives New Brilacidin Patent, Further Expanding Intellectual Property Estate

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, reported today that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office recently announced the awarding of a new patent allocated to Brilacidin. As quoted in the press release: Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate has been successfully evaluated in clinical trials in oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease and serious … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

Brilacidin, the Company’s defensin-mimetic drug candidate has been successfully evaluated in clinical trials in oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease and serious skin infections, with planned extension into dermatological diseases. The “Issue Notification” of the patent (Projected U.S. Patent Number 10166232) covers Brilacidin in the form of a pharmaceutical composition containing water. The pharmaceutical composition can also contain Tris-buffered saline. The patent covers Brilacidin in combination with additional medicaments, such as: an antibiotic, an anti-inflammatory agent, an anesthetic agent, an anti-allergic agent, an acetylcholine blocking agent, an adrenergic agonist, a beta-adrenergic blocking agent, an anti-glaucoma agent and an anti-hypertensive agent. The new patent builds on the “Notice of Allowance” directed to Brilacidin, including oral, buccal, and sublingual pharmaceutical compositions of Brilacidin.

