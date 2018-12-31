Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Completes Name Change to Harrow Health

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) announced it has formally changed its name and that it will trade as “HROW” on The NASDAQ Capital Markets beginning at market open January 2, 2019. As quoted in the press release: Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, stated, “Our new name reflects our business model of creating, investing in, operating … Continued









Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) announced it has formally changed its name and that it will trade as “HROW” on The NASDAQ Capital Markets beginning at market open January 2, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, stated, “Our new name reflects our business model of creating, investing in, operating and growing a diversified portfolio of healthcare businesses that meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients across America. The future of healthcare involves rethinking our current paradigm, creating patient-centric solutions, and motivating the best partners to act to turn vision into reality. I’ve never been more enthusiastic about our ability to execute our strategy and the value Harrow Health will deliver over many years to come.” Harrow Health’s businesses and subsidiaries each have strong brand equity and will continue to operate under the Harrow Health corporate umbrella using their existing names. This includes Harrow Health’s wholly-owned subsidiaries ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, and Park Compounding. Harrow Health’s equity interests and royalty-rights in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, and Radley Pharmaceuticals remain in Harrow Health as well.

