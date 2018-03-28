Company News

High Hampton Holdings Featured in CFN Media Group Article

« How to Invest in a Cannab…
• March 28, 2018
Add Comment
high-hampton-logo-small

High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE:HC) was recently featured in an article on CFN Media talking about their innovative business model that represents a compelling investment opportunity in California’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

High Hampton has an edge over its other competitors in the market thanks to its highly experienced management team. “The company CEO, David E. Argudo is an elected city official with over 8 years of experience consulting with municipalities looking to develop policies for cannabis.”

High Hampton also operates in the largest legal Cannabis market in the world with nearly 40 million residents and over a million medical cannabis patients. “The company’s 100%-owned CoachellaGro asset is a 10.8 acre property located in the Coachella Cannabis Zone that has tremendous potential. With a compelling land package in place, High Hampton is well position to work with existing cultivators and consolidate the state’s cannabis industry.”

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE:HC) and receive an Investor’s Presentation.

 

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply