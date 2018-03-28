High Hampton Holdings Featured in CFN Media Group Article

High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE:HC) was recently featured in an article on CFN Media talking about their innovative business model that represents a compelling investment opportunity in California’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

High Hampton has an edge over its other competitors in the market thanks to its highly experienced management team. “The company CEO, David E. Argudo is an elected city official with over 8 years of experience consulting with municipalities looking to develop policies for cannabis.”

High Hampton also operates in the largest legal Cannabis market in the world with nearly 40 million residents and over a million medical cannabis patients. “The company’s 100%-owned CoachellaGro asset is a 10.8 acre property located in the Coachella Cannabis Zone that has tremendous potential. With a compelling land package in place, High Hampton is well position to work with existing cultivators and consolidate the state’s cannabis industry.”

To read the full article, click here.

