Cannabis

Investing News

Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvath: Topicals

- July 3rd, 2019

Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) (OTCQB:GGBXF) CEO Peter Horvath recently joined CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ to talk about the growing CBD market.

Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) (OTCQB:GGBXF) CEO Peter Horvath recently joined CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ to discuss the growing CBD market.

During the feature, Horvath spoke with host Jim Cramer regarding the difference between CBD products and traditional cannabis products. The CBD market appears ready for significant growth, with industry experts like CNBC reporting the CBD industry has the potential to become a $22 billion market by 2022. This growth is expected to be driven by companies like Green Growth Brands, who have already opened 60 CBD-focused stores in the United States with another 170 expected to be opened over the next several months.

According to Horvath, the CBD market currently offers a more significant opportunity as US regulators have chosen to initially focus on the THC marketplace. “We’ve decided only to sell a topical product, which means it doesn’t get into your blood, which means the FDA isn’t as interested in it. People are selling inhalable and ingestible CBD and right now that’s federally illegal, per the FDA. That’s why we focused on topical,” said Horvath.

The company intends to leverage its experience in retail and personal healthcare products to create a comprehensive line of CBD products that are GMP-certified and fit for national distribution.

To watch the full interview between Horvath and CNBC’s Jim Cramer, click here.

Click here to connect with Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) for an Investor Presentation. 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

BevCanna Awarded Health Canada Industrial Hemp Cultivation License
Therma Bright Inc. Continues Testing of TherOZap(TM) Technology Against the Zika Virus
Matica Reports on Successful Annual General & Special Meeting
Asterion Cannabis Participating in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *