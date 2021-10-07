Graycliff Exploration: High Grade Gold in the Shadow of a Historic Headframe

Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FSE:GEO,OTC:GRYCF) explores highly prospective gold projects in this historic gold-producing district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s project portfolio consists of its flagship Shakespeare gold project and the newer Baldwin project.

The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine 88 kms west of Sudbury,Ontario. The 1, 025 hectare property leverages the region’s deep mining roots and high-grade mineralization in the shadow of a historic headframe. Historic and current exploration demonstrates exciting discovery opportunities and promising gold grades across multiple quartz vein and quartz vein stockwork targets.

Graycliff’s Company Highlights

Graycliff Exploration is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and extracting precious metals in prolific mining districts. Its property portfolio includes the Shakespeare and Baldwin gold projects located on the prolific Canadian Shield west of Sudbury, Ontario.

The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine. Current exploration includes the third phase of drilling to identify further high-grade, near-surface gold and identifying new targets along it’s SW-NE trending mineralized horizon of over six kilometers.

Historic reports suggest that the adjacent Baldwin project has similar geology to Shakespeare and initial field work is being carried out in 2021..

The Company has a tight share structure with close to 40% of its shares management, insiders and strategic shareholders.

Graycliff has an impressive management and technical advisory team with deep roots in exploration, project development and corporate finance.