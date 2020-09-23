Graph Blockchain Announces First Sale Through BluStem Ecommerce

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) is please to announce that the Company has received the first order of Personal Protective Equipment and other ancillary product through the BluStem Ltd. multi-channel eCommerce market place.









Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) (“Graph” or the “Company”) is please to announce that the Company has received the first order of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) and other ancillary product through the BluStem Ltd. (“BluStem”) multi-channel eCommerce market place. The value of the sales is approximately $63,000.

Graph has seen a dramatic increase in demand due to COVID-19 for protection equipment (PPE) over the past few months. Company management and team members are working diligently to establish supply chains both inside Canada and around the globe to help fill that demand.

Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company commented, the sale of PPE represents the further streamlining of our operations and a considerable step forward in our long-term strategy to optimize BlueStem. With this sale, we will continue to expand our online footprint and strengthen our focus on sustainable, value-driving plans associated with growing PPE business.”

About BluStem Ltd.

BluStem Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Graph Blockchain Inc. BluStem is an eCommerce ecosystem for B2C and B2B audiences in support of scaling both its own and its partnership brands. The Company will feature COVID-19 related products such as PPE. Revenue growth will come through the sale of products, marketing, licensing, and product fulfillment fees including the Company’s own brand “BluStem” that will leverage white-labeling supply chain partnership agreements.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge business intelligence and data management solutions that is implemented into eCommerce marketplace. BluStem is an eCommerce marketplace for B2C and B2B audiences in support of scaling both its own and its partner brands.

