Gran Colombia Gold: Mid-Tier Latin American Gold Producer

Gran Colombia Gold (TSX:GCM,OTCQX:TPRFF) stands as the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia asset, which consistently ranks in the word’s top 10 highest-grade mines. Gran Colombia presents exceptional mine building and operating expertise across Latin America.

Its flagship Segovia operations is a world-class, multi-million-ounce high-grade gold mining operation that has been producing gold for more than 150 years. Located in a gold mining complex in Colombia’s Segovia-Remedios mining district in the Department of Antioquia, the project hosts production from four underground mines: Providencia, El Silencio, Sandra K and Carla. Gran Colombia’s cumulative gold production from 2011 through 2020 stands at approximately 1.3 million ounces from processing 3.1 million tonnes of material at an average head grade of 13.8 g/t.

Gran Colombia’s Company Highlights

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. is a mid-tier Latin American gold producer focused on developing and exploring its high-quality project portfolio across top mining districts in Colombia and Guyana.

The company’s management and leadership team brings decades of combined expertise and a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America.

The flagship Segovia Operation consists of four high-quality, high-grade gold mines called El Silencio, Sandra K, Providencia and Carla located in the Segovia-Remedios mining district of Antioquia, Colombia, and significant brownfield exploration prospects.

Gran Colombia’s Toroparu gold deposit in Western Guyana presents is fully-funded to start production by 2024 and has exceptional underexplored discovery potential.

The company has additional projects and interests in Denarius, Aris Gold Corporation, and Western Atlas Resources Inc. which add to shareholder value.

In August 2021, Gran Colombia strengthened its liquidity by securing a US$300 million offering of 6.875 percent senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Gran Colombia continues to pay monthly dividends and has a strong balance sheet supported by the Free Cash Flow generated by its Segovia Operations.