Golden Arrow Resources: Delivering Value with a Track Record of Discovery

Golden Arrow Resources (TSXV:GRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Golden Arrow Resources (TSXV:GRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Golden Arrow Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on precious metals and base metals projects in South America. Golden Arrow is developing a portfolio of resource projects including the epithermal Flecha de Oro project in Argentina, the district-scale frontier Tierra Dora gold project in Paraguay and the Rosales base metals project in the heart of Chile. In addition to its primary projects, Golden Arrow Resources owns more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

Golden Arrow Resources is managed by the Grosso Group, which has 27 years of experience in Argentina with 100-percent acceptance from local governments and stakeholders. Golden Arrow intends to follow a five-step development plan in order to advance its discoveries to the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) or pre-feasibility study (PFS) stage.

Golden Arrow Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Focused on epithermal gold and district-scale opportunities across South America, including projects in Argentina, Chile and Paraguay

Pursuing a five-step development pipeline in order to advance projects to the PEA or PFS stage

Managed by Grosso Group, a company with 27 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in Argentina

Rock chip assays at Tierra Dorada have returned between 3.3 and 15.1 g/t gold from a 2.5-kilometer trend

Sampling at Flecha de Oro has returned samples including five meters grading 13.1 g/t gold and 0.2 meters grading 11.2 g/t gold

Rosales Copper project is located within the Atacama region of Chile, which hosts multiple large precious metals and base metal mines.

Executive Chairman, CEO and President Joseph Grosso brings extensive industry experience, was named Argentina’s ‘Mining Man of The Year’ in 2005

Click here to connect with Golden Arrow Resources (TSXV:GRG) and to request an investor presentation.