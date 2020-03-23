Getchell Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects In the Top Mining Jurisdiction of Nevada

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH, OTCQB:GGLDF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Getchell Gold is a resource exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold and copper projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. The company is developing a collection of properties in the state, including its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project as well as the Star Point gold-copper, Dixie Comstock gold and Hot Springs Peak gold projects.

Getchell Gold has decided to focus its efforts on Nevada due to the state’s mineral-rich geology, clear and consistent permitting process, low-cost drilling, excellent access to infrastructure and well-established local labor pool. Nevada currently ranks fourth in the world in terms of gold production with over 5.5 million ounces of gold produced annually.

Getchell Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Recent, low-cost acquisition of two advanced stage gold projects with historic resource estimates and past mining operations

Cost-effective plan to add ounces through re-analysis of large legacy dataset amassed over multiple exploration and mining campaigns, and construct a new mineralization 3D model

Work towards developing an economic assessment of the Company’s flagship Nevada-based assets.

