Genius Metals: Precious and Base Metal Projects in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New-Brunswick

Genius Metals Inc. (CSE:GENI) focuses on acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal resource properties in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New-Brunswick. Its robust portfolio contains several strategically positioned early-stage mining projects, including its flagship Sakami gold project in Quebec, the Meaghers gold property in Nova Scotia and the A-Lake Cu-Sn-Zn property in New-Brunswick.

Genius Metals has an early-mover advantage as the 100 percent owned Sakami gold asset remains underexplored with no historical drill holes.

Genius Metals’ Company Highlights

Genius Metals Inc. is an emerging mineral exploration company aimed to make the most shareholder value through the discovery, exploration and development of gold and base metals properties that will be economically viable.

The company has a robust portfolio of precious and base metal assets in the prolific mining districts across Canada, including Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The Sakami gold property is Genius Metals’ flagship project.

The 100 percent owned Sakami project is located in James Bay Territory, an emerging and underexplored gold camp in the mining-friendly jurisdiction Quebec. Close proximity to major established mines and successful exploration companies suggests high-yield potential and significant gold mineralization.

Genius Metals operates a tight capital structure and strong shareholder portfolio with under 30 million shares outstanding held largely by close individuals to the company.

The company’s market capitalization is comparatively much lower than neighboring mining operators and explorers, which presents investors a compelling entry-level investment opportunity in the development of its highly prospective projects.

Genius Metals’ strong leadership and geological team consist of industry experts with extensive mining, finance and project development experience. Big names like Genius Metals president & CEO Guy Goulet and his team prime the company for exceptional growth and economic prosperity.