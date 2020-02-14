FPX Nickel: Developing Canada’s Next Nickel District

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the development of its Tier 1 Decar Nickel District project in British Columbia. The company is working to show that Decar Nickel District has the potential to supply battery-grade nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate for the growing EV industry. FPX Nickel has established a 2013 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the property along with a 2018 NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. Together the reports indicate the Baptiste deposit has the potential to become one of the world’s largest low-cost nickel producers.

FPX Nickel is currently working towards completing an updated PEA for Baptiste. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in the production of a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel.

FPX Nickel’s company highlights include the following:

Advanced development stage nickel property projected to be among world’s 10 largest nickel mines by annual output.

PEA highlights the potential to be among the world’s lowest-cost nickel mines in terms of operating costs and capital intensity.

Long mine life of 24 years with significant expansion potential.

Jurisdictional advantage of a central BC, Canada address.

Updated PEA on the horizon for 2020.

High-grade nickel product with low impurities, well-suited for direct feed to stainless steel or for EV battery market with recoveries coming in at 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent.

Modest environmental footprint with non-acid-generating host rock, no toxic heavy-metal leaching and benign tailings with significant potential for CO2 capture.

World-class management team of mining industry professionals.

Tight share structure with management holding 18.5 percent (23.2 percent fully diluted) and other large high net-worth shareholders holding approximately 35 percent of shares

